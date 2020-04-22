Timber Rattlers offer a hot "Ballpark Dinner to Go" and a swag bag

Since no one is singing "Take me out to the ball game" right now, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are letting families take some of the ball game experience home with hot "Ballpark Dinners to Go" and swag bags from the team store on Tuesday, April 28.

For $40 plus taxes and fees, you get a hot, ready-to-eat dinner including two grilled burgers, two brats, two jumbo hot dogs, buns, condiments, baked beans, potato salad, potato chips and cotton candy.

In addition, or instead, you can order a $20 grab bag from the Snake Pit, which includes a variety of Timber Rattlers merchandise, giveaways and ticket vouchers in a reusable bag.

Orders must be placed by 9 a.m. on April 28, but a limited number of dinners and swag bags are available, so the Timber Rattlers suggest you don't wait.

Both must be picked up between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on April 28 at Neuroscience Group Field. Park along the third base side of the stadium to have your order brought to your car.