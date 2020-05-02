Tiffany, Zunker face off in 7th Congressional District debate

Sean Duffy resigned his 7th Congressional District seat in September.

Since then, speculation has surrounded who would succeed him.

Friday night, Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany and Democrat Wausau School Board member Tricia Zunker faced off for a debate in Rhinelander.

The special election is scheduled for May 12.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the issues surrounding Wisconsin's spring primary last month, there was disagreement between the candidates on how the election should be conducted.

"I hear from many people across Northern Wisconsin. They say 'I want to guarantee that my vote is going to be counted' and the only way we can do it is in-person voting. Also, I've consulted with many clerks across Northern Wisconsin here and they're saying that 'Let's have this election. We have the absentee ballots out there. By the way, on the April 7th election, I helped work at the polls to make sure that we could have a successful election carried out," said State Sen. Tom Tiffany.

"I was deeply saddened to see the thousands of people standing in lines on April 7th, risking their lives to exercise their fundamental right to vote. I called for mail-in election for both the April 7th and May 12th election, because I am concerned about the health and safety of Wisconsinites. My opponent did not join me in that call for health and safety of Wisconsinites," said Tricia Zunker.