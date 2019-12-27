Ticks are more active in warmer winter weather

Doctor Becky Krull at the Allouez Animal Hospital said there's never a time to stop preventing ticks.

"Ticks don't necessarily hibernate,” Dr. Krull said. “What they do is they like to go under the leaf cover and then snow goes on top of it and now they're under in their little nice world of leaves and snow."

When the snow melts, the bloody bandits will try to latch on to your pet or even you.

"We're out there, our pets are out there, so we are even more exposed to them,” said Dr. Krull.

Krull said year round prevention is the best way to stay tick free.

Ticks can cause diseases in animals and humans too.

“One of those most prevalent ones we have locally is Lyme disease,” said Dr. Krull. “And Lyme disease has many symptoms in people and side effects that are horrible. In pets we see things like lameness issues, some kidney issues, sometimes liver issues, death."

Doing a thorough check of you and your pet once you get inside could help prevent being bit by a tick.

"Some good recommendations is taking a lint roller,” said Dr. Krull. “Roll it yourself, roll your pants, and roll your pet."

Dr. Krull said when walking your pet stay out of the high brush and leaf-covered areas.

“Many times I’ll get patients that are Lyme positive and owners are like I never saw a tick on then,” said Dr. Krull”

She said cats are capable of getting a tick-borne disease as well.

