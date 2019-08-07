Tickets to "Hamilton" at Fox Cities PAC go on sale Aug. 14

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 14, to see the Broadway smash "Hamilton" at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

"Hamilton: makes its Wisconsin premiere at the Fox Cities PAC October 1-20, 2019.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Fox Cities PAC box office, 400 W. College Ave., at 8 a.m. Wednesday. People can line up at the valet entrance on Division Street at 6 a.m. Doors open at 7.

Online ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Central Time Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com. There are no sales over the phone until Friday, August 16, if there are any tickets remaining.

Tickets are $85 to $199, plus fees.

Sales are limited to 8 tickets per household.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis, so the PAC recommends having a couple backup dates and times in mind.

The Fox Cities PAC is also warning people who want to see the show to beware of bogus ticket sellers and unsanctioned events with such a popular show.

CLICK HERE for the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's "Hamilton" frequently asked questions.

The musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton in rap, hip-hop and R&B. It premiered on Broadway in 2015 and became the hottest ticket in New York City. It won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

"Hamilton" is part of the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series.