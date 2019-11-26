Tickets for potential Packers home playoff game go on sale Dec. 5

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for the possibility of a playoff game at Lambeau Field.

"With many scenarios that could result in a Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field, the team is making tickets to a possible Wild Card or Divisional Playoff game available for purchase Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. CST," reads a statement from the Packers.

The tickets are available online only. There's a maximum of eight tickets per account. The tickets will cost $120 to $168 each.

CLICK HERE for the ticket website.

If the Packers do not end up hosting a playoff game, fans will get a full refund.

"The online-only process allows for refunds to be processed easily and efficiently," reads a statement from the Packers.

A Wild Card game would be either Jan. 4 or Jan. 5.

A Divisional Playoff game would be Jan. 11 or Jan. 12.

Tickets for a potential NFC Championship game will be sold at a later date.