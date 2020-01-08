Ticket prices on the rise ahead of Packers playoff game

As we draw closer to the big game at Lambeau Field this weekend, the demand for playoff tickets is going up. We're looking at average prices and the reminder to get yours through verified sources to avoid getting turned away at the gate.

Action 2 News has warned you about ticket scams in our Consumer First Alerts, making sure you’re going through verified sites. Some people are selling Packers playoff tickets on Facebook at higher than face value and while it's not illegal, verified ticket sellers say you're better off trying them first.

“There is nothing more heartbreaking than setting yourself up for what will be an incredible game, only to find out you can't get in the door because you tried to purchase on a non-authorized site,” said StubHub Manager of Sports, Akshay Khanna.

The average prices for a ticket as of Wednesday afternoon for StubHub is $240 and $290 through SeatGeek. Compared to other playoff games this weekend, the Seattle at Green Bay game sits in the middle.

“The Vikings game at San Francisco is the hottest of the weekend, that's got an average of $441 so pretty big gap there, on the other end, the Texans-Chiefs game has an average of $257,” said SeatGeek Communications Manager, Chris Leyden.

SeatGeek said so far about 7% of its buyers for the Packers game are coming from Washington and there's a demand from fans from all 50 states.

“I think speaks to kind of the global or at least national brand of the Packers, there are Packers fans in every city across America, and so if you're a Packers fan you might be making the journey to Lambeau this weekend,” said Leyden.

If the prices aren't in your price range right now, SeatGeek said there might be a chance you see a drop in the coming days.

