Three young men arrested for burglary in downtown Sheboygan

Sheboygan police arrested three men for an early-morning burglary at a downtown business Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at 4:41 a.m.

They say a quality video surveillance system in the business helped their investigation. They searched the area and found one suspect, then located two more at a hotel.

Police obtained a search warrant and found evidence of the burglary in the hotel room.

The suspects are a 19-year-old from Oshkosh, a 20-year-old from Milwaukee, and a 21-year-old from Sheboygan.

Police are asking the district attorney's office to charge them with burglary.

Police say they aren't looking for any other suspects.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone with information about this case or any incidents or crimes you believe are related to this case. Call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.