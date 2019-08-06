Three workers rescued from Cargill Malt silo

Three employees at Cargill Malt in Sheboygan were rescued from a malt silo Tuesday.

Sheboygan firefighters responded to a 911 call at 10:24 a.m. about a man trapped up to his neck inside a silo at Cargill Malt, which provides malt for brewers and distillers.

Firefighters discovered there were three workers inside.

The first two were rescued within an hour with the help of the Sheboygan County Technical Rescue Team, Cargill employees, and a Public Works vacuum truck. They were checked at the scene and were okay.

It took longer to extricate the third worker. He was taken to a local hospital. The fire department says his injuries won't be life-threatening.

As many as 35 emergency responders were on the scene for up to 4 hours.