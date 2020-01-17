Three vehicles damaged in hit-and-run crash in Waupaca County

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says a driver crossed the center line of a county highway Friday afternoon, struck two vehicles, and kept on driving.

Deputies responded to County Highway O near Brandy Creek Rd. in the town of Bear Creek shortly before 4 P.M.

Right now the investigation indicates a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and hit two southbound vehicles -- a car and an SUV. The driver of the car, a 66-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old woman, was also treated for injuries and released.

Deputies say the pickup truck that fled the scene was located a short time later. The driver was identified only as a 53-year-old man.

All three vehicles needed to be towed due to damage.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash. It was assisted by the Clintonville police and fire departments, Clintonville Area Ambulance, and the Marion Police Department.