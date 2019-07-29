Three taken to hospital after buggy crash

Three people, including a baby, were rushed to a hospital in Berlin after their horse-drawn buggy crashed into a ditch and rolled over.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported at about quarter after 3 Sunday afternoon on State Highway 44 near Hilltop Rd. in Manchester.

Investigators determined a truck pulling a camper passed the buggy, spooking the horse. The horse ran into the ditch, pulling the buggy behind it.

A 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman and a 10-month-old girl, all from Pardeeville, were transported to a hospital. We don't know their conditions.

Deputies say the driver of the truck was unaware of what happened.