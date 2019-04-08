Three seriously hurt when motorcycles collide near Maribel

Three people were seriously hurt when two motorcycles collided near Maribel Sunday.

It happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Highway R at Old Y Road.

"Heavy rain and alcohol are possible contributing factors to the crash," reads a statement from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Investigators say a 2012 Harley was traveling on the highway when it started to slow down. It was hit by a second bike, a 1995 Harley.

Both bikes lost control. A 58-year-old Luxemburg man was operating the first bike. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

A 67-year-old Kewaunee man was operating the second bike with a 48-year-old Kewaunee woman as passenger. Both the man and the woman were ejected.

The men and the woman were not wearing helmets.

The man on the first bike was taken to a Green Bay hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man and the woman on the second bike were taken to a Bellevue hospital. The woman has life-threatening injuries. The man has non-life threatening injuries.

No names were released.