Three people treated in a Brillion duplex fire

Several people were forced out of a duplex after a fire broke early Sunday morning.

Picture: MGN

The Brillion Fire Department said three people needed to be treated for smoke inhalation after they arrived at the duplex on North Glenview Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The three people from the main area where the fire was were the ones treated then released. The second family living on the other side of the duplex were also forced out of their home. The American Red Cross is helping both families.

Several area departments including the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office came to help at the scene.

Firefighters say the cold weather and wind played a factor in challenges they faced, but the fire was put out in about 30 minutes.

The cause is still under investigation.

