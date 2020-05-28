Three more COVID-19 patients die in Brown County

Three more COVID-19 patients have died in Brown County, according to the Public Health Department.

The new numbers released Thursday bring the county death total to 36.

The health department identified the new patients as:

Male, 56, 54302 ZIP Code

Female, 92, 54162 ZIP Code

Male, 59, 54302 ZIP Code

Public Health Officer Claire Paprocki says the county confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 from Wednesday. The county-wide total is 2,281.

Oneida Nation has 40 confirmed cases. That's one additional case from Wednesday.

Twenty-six patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. That's two fewer patients than reported Wednesday.

Paprocki says 792 patients are "out of isolation." That means they are no longer showing symptoms and no longer under quarantine. That's an additional 30 recoveries from Wednesday.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai broke down the numbers from community testing sites.

Casa Alba: 195 positive out of 4,938 tests - 4.3 percent

Resch Center: 262 positive out of 8,371 tests- 3.1 percent

Total: 457 positive out of 12,909 tests - 3.9 percent

Testing is still available for people who have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, cough, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Call one of your local hospital systems for information.