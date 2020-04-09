Three kids, 12 and 13 years old, arrested for Menasha burglaries

Menasha police arrested three children they believe are tied to a number of burglaries over the past week.

The suspects are 12 and 13 years old from Menasha and Fox Crossing.

According to police, an investigator saw the children walking near one of the crime scenes Thursday and recognized them from security videos of a burglary on Wednesday.

Police are referring them to juvenile intake for charges of burglary and damage to property.

The children were released to their guardians.