Three injured in Manitowoc accident

Three people injured in an accident in Manitowoc.

On Monday, September 30, 2019, around 10:15 the Manitowoc Police Department arrived at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Mirro Drive for an accident involving a semi-tractor/trailer and a garbage truck.

The garbage truck, driven by a 39-year-old Manitowoc male was turning north onto Memorial Drive from Mirro Drive when he struck the semi-tractor/trailer that was traveling south on Memorial Drive driven by a 52-year-old Manitowoc man.

Everyone involved in the crash was injured including a 33-year-old woman that was a passenger of the dump truck. All were taken to local area hospitals.

The driver of the garbage truck has been cited for failure to yield the right of way while making a left hand turn.