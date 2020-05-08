Three in custody, one on the run after Green Bay armed break-in

Three people are in custody and one person is on the run after an armed break-in in Green Bay.

At about 10 p.m., officers were called to a report of several people trying to break into a home in the 1300 block of Smith St on the east side.

Green Bay Police say there was a "disturbance" and a resident of the home received a cut to his hand from a knife.

About an hour later, a Brown County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle at a gas station at Velp Av and Atkinson Dr. One person ran off. Three people were taken into custody.

"This was not a random incident and there is no further danger to the public," reads a statement from police.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Green Bay Police are recommending charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury and Disorderly Conduct.

If you have information, call police at 920-448-3208. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.