Three-car crash kills young driver in Greenville

A 17-year-old driver died in a crash on Highway 15 in the Town of Greenville Monday evening.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office reports a car stopped on Highway 15, also known as Greenville Dr., to turn left onto County JJ, or W. Broadway St. That's midway between Greenville and Hortonville.

The 17-year-old boy was coming up behind the stopped car. Deputies say he failed to slow down in time so he swerved onto the shoulder to avoid hitting it. He overcorrected and ended up going into the oncoming lane and hit a car driven by a 50-year-old man.

The teen, who was from Greenville, died at the crash scene.

The 50-year-old driver, from New London, was taken to a hospital. We don't know his condition, but deputies say he's expected to recover.