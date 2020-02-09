Three bald eagles released back into wild after rehabilitation

A village known for its eagle population gained three more on Saturday at an eagle send off over the Wisconsin River.

A worker with Raptor Education Group, Inc. prepares to release a bald eagle back into the wild in Sauk City on Saturday. REGI workers cared for the bird for months at the group's facility in Antigo, Wisconsin.

Organizers say hundreds of people turned out to witness the sendoff.

"You can feel the power of the bird," said Donna Schmitz, who released one of the eagles. "You can feel the spiritual being of the bird, and it was so cool letting that bird go back to where it belonged."

One of the three birds was found early last summer in the Sauk Prairie area. It had fallen out of a nest and was treated by rescuers. Another one of the three eagles was hatched int he Sauk Prairie area back in 2019.

The eagles were rehabilitated at Raptor Education Group, Inc. Injured eagles and birds across the state are taken to their facility in Antigo to recover from lead poisoning or injuries.

The eagles were originally going to be released during Eagle Watching Days on Jan. 18, but the weather conditions delayed it.

