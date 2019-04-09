Three arrested for shooting on Appleton's Prim Rose Lane

Three people have been arrested for a shooting on Appleton's Prim Rose Lane.

Police identified the suspects as follows:

Krysta J. Pelkey, 21

Tyreece D. Carlisle, 20

Michael G. Vanhoof, 19

Appleton Police say Pelkey and Carlisle were arrested on April 8 on charges of First Degree Reckless Injury.

Vanhoof was arrested on April 5 on a probation violation. Police say charges are pending.

The shooting happened April 5 in the 100 block of E Prim Rose Lane.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information was released about the victim or the motive of the shooting.

Oshkosh and Menasha Police assisted Appleton Police with making arrests in this case.