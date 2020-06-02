Three arrested for fire that heavily damaged Kaukauna home

Three men are suspected of setting fires that heavily damaged an abandoned house in Kaukauna early Monday.

According to police, the men broke into the house on the 300-block of Dixon Street and started destroying property that was left inside and setting them on fire. They also lit a mattress on fire.

Two of the men left the house, but one stayed behind and fell asleep. He woke up to smoke and flames and left, unhurt.

The fire was reported by a neighbor.

Police told us Monday a person who had been in the house when the fire started returned to the scene.

Firefighters say there was extensive damage to the house, totaling about $55,000.

Police arrested a 21-year-old from Little Chute, a 21-year-old from Appleton, and a 20-year-old from Hollandtown. Police are seeking charges of arson, burglary and criminal damage to property.