Swiss cheesemaker crowned winner of World Championship Cheese Contest

Out of a record-breaking 3,667 entries, Michael Spycher of Switzerland was crowned champion of the World Champion Cheese contest at the Monona Terrace Thursday.

Cheese champion Michael Spycher of Switzerland (Source: WMTV)

Officials whittled down the thousands of entries to 20 contenders from around the world, seven of which are from the United States.

The Wisconsin cheesemakers include: Maple Leaf Cheesemakers from Monroe, Emmi Roth in Seymour, and Marieke Gouda in Thorp.

The cheeses judged for the top prize include:





Agropur Grand Cheddar 3 Years made by Agropur in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, Canada



English Hollow Cheddar made by Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. in Monroe, Wisconsin



Parmigiano-Reggiano made by Royal A-ware in Italy



Roth Gorgonzola Cheese made by Emmi Roth in Seymour, Wisconsin



Cambozola Black made by Käserei Champignon in Lauben, Bavaria, Germany



Holland Master, North-Holland Gouda Mild, PGI made by Royal FrieslandCampina-Export in Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands



Lutjewiinkel Noord Hollandse Gouda PDO made by Royal FrieslandCampina-Export from Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands



Marieke Gouda Smoked Cumin made by Marieke Gouda in Thorp, Wisconsin



Lait Bloomer by Murray’s Cheese & Jasper Hill in Long Island, New York



Queso Panela by Marquez Brothers International, INC in Hanford, California



Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP made by Courmino AG in Urtenen-Schoenbuehl, Bern, Switzerland



Le Maréchal made by Fromagerie Le Maréchal SA from Granges-Marnard, Vaud, Switzerland



Alter Fritz made by Hardegger Käse AG fromJonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland



Gallus Grand CRU made by Hardegger Käse AG from Jonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland



St. Malachi Reserves made by The Farm at Doe Run in Coatesville, Pennsylvania



Milner 30+ Extra Matured made by Royal FrieslandCampaina-Export in Steenderen, Netherlands



Beemster Lite Old 30+ made by Beemster in Westbeemster, Netherlands



Old Amsterdam Aged Goat Gouda made by Westland Kaasexport BV in Huizen, Netherlands



Highlander made by Cellars at Jasper Hill in Greensboro, Vermont



Iberico Mixed Milk Hard Cheese made by Lacteas García Baquero, S. A. in Alcazar De San Juan, Spain

The Contest’s crowning event is sold out, and the announcement can be viewed live via WorldChampionCheese.org.

The World Championship Cheese Contest began in 1957. It is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition in the world.