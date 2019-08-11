Three Packers to watch this upcoming week

Three players have consistently caught the attention of onlookers at training camp: LB Ty Summers, LB Curtis Bolton and WR Darrius Shepherd.

With the future uncertain for Oren Berks, whom Rob Demovsky reports could be out all year with a torn pectoral muscle, the Packers may be more dependent on Summers and Bolton than previously expected.

Summers looked surprisingly comfortable in the preseason opener recording a team high 10 tackles.

"Taking what we do in practice to the field, that's what makes teams successful and you just have to focus on those little details," Summers said.

Meanwhile, Bolton has also had a strong camp. He even received first team reps along side Blake Martinez this weekend.

"I can go out and cover receivers, but at the same time I can go out and rush the passer," Bolton said. "I think that I am real valuable on certain packages that we do."

On the offensive side of the ball, Shepherd's work ethic and quickness makes him a natural for the slot receiver position.

Shepherd has garnered praise from nearly every quarterback during camp.

"I think the four of us knew in the spring that he was going to be a talented guy," backup quarterback Tim Boyle said.

In addition to those three players, running back Dexter Williams and receiver Jake Kumerow are being highlighted by teammates as well.

