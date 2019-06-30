Remains of three Oneida students return home after 100 years

A homecoming decades in the making, as three Oneida girls whose remains have been in Pennsylvania for 100 years, were returned home today Sunday to their final resting spot in Wisconsin.

"The goal of the government was to kill the Indian and save the man," Oneida Councilman Kirby Metoxen said.

Jemima Metoxen, Ophelia Powless and Sophia Caulon were all Oneida teenagers gone too soon, but never forgotten.

"It was illegal for children to be left home with their parents," Metoxen said. "So what the government did is they went through reservations throughout the country and they gathered children and they sent them to boarding schools."

Metoxen said in 1879 400 Oneida children, including Jemima, Ophelia and Sophia, were taken to Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania .

Many died from illnesses.

"I lost a daughter and I was here and she was here," said Metoxen. "That effected me for a long time. And then you think about these parents that lost these children, don't know where they were, don't know what happened. They entrusted the government to take their children."

On Sunday the three teenage girls had the welcome home and celebration of life they deserved.

"There's a warmness in your heart that they're back here by their family and all that by my mother which is her sister," Relative Henry Huff said.

Huff is Jemima's nephew.

He said his family received a letter saying her remains were in Pennsylvania and they had an opportunity to bring her back.

"It's a very warm feeling when you do go out there and see the grave sites and all that," Huff said.

Councilman Metoxen said ten Oneida children are still in Pennsylvania.

They plan to bring back two more students next year.