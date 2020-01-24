Three Appleton officers hurt in "violent" struggle with suspect

Three officers suffered minor injuries during a struggle with a man wanted on warrants in Appleton.

On Jan. 23, an Appleton Police Officer was conducting surveillance on a home on West Wisconsin Ave. The officer was looking for Deandre D. Rembert, who had two active misdemeanor warrants and had ran from police on two separate occasions.

During surveillance, Rembert was seen driving away from the home. He pulled into a gas station and an officer approached his vehicle.

Police say Rembert "attacked the officer" and got back into the car in attempts to drive away. The officer was able to pull Rembert out of the driver's seat, but Rembert resisted, according to police. He ran south into yards of a residential area.

"Officers were able to catch Mr. Rembert in the backyards and a violent, physical struggle occurred," police say.

Officers say Rembert attempted to disarm one of the officers and yelled "just shoot me."

Officers used a Taser on Rembert but "it was ineffective."

K-9 Zuul was deployed and officers were able to take Rembert into custody.

Three officers suffered minor injuries during the struggle. They returned to duty.

Rembert was taken to a hospital for treatment of a bite from K-9 Zuul.

"When he was released from the hospital and being escorted to jail in handcuffs, he again resisted officers and tried to flee," police say.

Rembert was placed in jail. Police are requesting charges of:

• Resisting or Obstructing an Officer - 2 counts

• Attempting to Disarm a Peace Officer

• Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts

Online court records show a bench warrant was issued out of Washington County for Rembert on Sept. 26 for a charge of Operate without a Valid License (2nd within 3 Years).