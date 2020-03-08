Thousands raised during CP Telethon, hours left to donate

Thousands of dollars have been raised so far during the CP Telethon.

The annual event, which is in its 66th year, is held at WBAY, and is the longest-running local telethon in the United States.

Cellcom tweeted Sunday morning that their three-minute match for the event raised more than $6,600.

As of 1 p.m., a total of $589,194 has been raised.

Wow! Our 3-minute match for @weareCP raises more than $6600! Great work northeast Wisconsin. Tune into @WBAY all day to learn more and give back. pic.twitter.com/PKLjM018Jj — Cellcom (@mycellcom) March 8, 2020

The Erin Bertram Charity Golf Club also donated $2,500, while Prevea Health donated $6,194, and Disabled American Veterans donated $500.00.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by calling 877-711-7830, or by texting CPtelethon to 41444.

A grand total will be released at 6 p.m. Sunday.

