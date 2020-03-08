Thousands raised during CP Telethon, hours left to donate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Thousands of dollars have been raised so far during the CP Telethon.
The annual event, which is in its 66th year, is held at WBAY, and is the longest-running local telethon in the United States.
Cellcom tweeted Sunday morning that their three-minute match for the event raised more than $6,600.
As of 1 p.m., a total of $589,194 has been raised.
Wow! Our 3-minute match for @weareCP raises more than $6600! Great work northeast Wisconsin. Tune into @WBAY all day to learn more and give back. pic.twitter.com/PKLjM018Jj— Cellcom (@mycellcom) March 8, 2020
The Erin Bertram Charity Golf Club also donated $2,500, while Prevea Health donated $6,194, and Disabled American Veterans donated $500.00.
If you would like to donate, you can do so by calling 877-711-7830, or by texting CPtelethon to 41444.
A grand total will be released at 6 p.m. Sunday.