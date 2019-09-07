Thousands participate during 7th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Wednesday will make 18 years since thousands of people died during the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Saturday more than 2,000 people honored 343 firefighters who lost their lives on that day.

Participants climbed stairs at Lambeau Field

“My legs are still shaking it’s a crazy feeling," Participant Kristin Pick said. "It is so moving. Every step you take, every sign you see is for a purpose. It’s awesome.”

It's not for exercise.

The stairs resembled the 110 stories of the world trade center.

”Fire fighters wear 60 pounds and they're doing it," Participant Chris Eastman said." "I figured if they could do that I should be able to do the vest at least.”

Thousands of lives, including 343 firefighters were lost, on September 11th when two planes crashed into the North and South towers in New York.

“The least bit I can do to thank them for their service is to walk these steps," Pick said.

“It’s a great cause for our family to get our kids involved and remember 9/11 and why we’re put here doing it," Participant Greg Dougherty said.

Fire fighters went as high as the 78th floor.

So when participants reached that level, they paid their respects to our fallen heroes.

Proceeds from the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb support the National Fallen Firefighter's Foundation.

Something that hits close to home at the Appleton Fire Department after losing Mitch Lundgaard earlier this year.

“The city of Appleton knows just how important the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation is," Appleton Fire Department Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen said. "So for events like today it’s very important for us to give back."

Thousands of strangers climbing in appreciation of those who risked it all.