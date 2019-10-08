Thousands of local volunteers pack meals for hungry children

Thousands of volunteers in Green Bay are undertaking a huge effort to help hungry children across the globe.

WBAY Photo

The organization Feed My Starving Children is hosting a MobilePack event. Watch the videos in the story to learn more.

Feed My Starving Children says 3,600 volunteers will pack 750,000 meals in three days.

The MobilePack is being hosted at Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane.

Volunteers and donations are still needed. CLICK HERE for information on both efforts. Shifts are available through Oct. 10.

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit organization. Their mission is to provide nutritious meals to children across the world.

