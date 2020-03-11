Thousands of customers without power on Green Bay's west side

Thousands of customers are without power on Green Bay's west side.

Wisconsin Public Service says crews are on scene and working to determine the cause of the outage.

The WPS website lists about 5,800 customers without power.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says power is out at the District Office Building, Tank Elementary, Beaumont Elementary, West High School and Franklin Middle School.

The district was informed that the power could be restored by 11 a.m.