Thousands of butterflies on display during Botanical Garden exhibit

They're known as nature's "friendly pollinators." The Green Bay Botanical Garden is celebrating butterflies during their Butterflies and Blooms exhibit.

The exhibit goes until Aug. 31. It's open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day. CLICK HERE to learn more about the exhibit.

The 1,800 square-foot mesh butterfly house has hundreds of live butterflies and will continue to grow. The Green Bay Botanical Garden says 300 butterflies will arrive each week. The exhibit will house up to 4,500 butterflies.

The exhibit is interactive. People can feed Monarchs, take an up-close look at their wings and watch them come out of the chrysalis.

Members get in free. There is an admission fee for non members. CLICK HERE for prices.

The Green Bay Botanical Garden is located at 2600 Larsen Rd.