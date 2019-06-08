Thousands of bees removed from manhole

The buzz stopped traffic on Pittsburgh’s Southside when a professional crew from Burgh Bees overturned a manhole to find two swarms of bees.

The bees were transported to an apiary. Beekeeper Jeff Shaw said bees should never be sprayed with chemicals. Always call a professional. (Source: WTAE/CNN)

The crew used a generator and a bee vacuum to recover between 10,000 and 15,000 bees.

The bees were then transported to their new home at Burgh Bees Community Apiary.

Beekeeper Jeff Shaw said he receives lots of calls like these.

"This is swarm season, so swarming is the bees' natural tendency to reproduce,” Shaw said. “And they're typically very gentle and docile during the process, so if you ever see a swarm, you don't have to be overly alarmed. Just give us a call, we can remove it for you."

Shaw said it’s not uncommon for bees to build their colony on someone's home or office.

He said don’t take matters into your own hands. Call a reputable pro.

"Don't spray them,” Shaw said. “Because honeybees are very special.

They pollinate most of our food source, at least two-thirds of our food that we eat. So, you don't want to kill them."

The key here? Make sure the queens are taken care of to ensure the rest of the hive would come along to their new home.

"The queen, basically, we separate her, put her in a little cage just to protect her from getting injured,” he said. “Then we take them to the bee yard and then we'll let her loose and she'll join the rest of the colony."

