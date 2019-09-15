Thousands of Packers fans celebrate home opener at Lambeau Field

It's that time of the year where thousands of Packers fans, even the little ones, travel far and near to cheer on the green and gold.

"Everything we've seen was wonderful and the people are amazing here,” Fan Burt Finkel said.

Finkel and his fans traveled from Connecticut.

"I love the whole concept of Green Bay Packers and all I can say is they're the greatest sports franchise on the planet,” Fan Ron Robbins said.

It was the first home game at Lambeau Field.

"It's awesome to say that we're opening up against the Minnesota Vikings,” Fan Preston Benedict said. “It’s going to be a blast.”

But you couldn't help but notice some fans were cheering for the visiting team.

"I enjoy coming here a little bit,” Vikings Fan Marty Fellenz said. “My wife (Packers fan) had to drag me here a little bit, but I’m here and we're going to have fun.”

Some families had a divided house while others bleed green and gold 100 percent.

"The tickets were passed down from my grandfather to my dad and hopefully someday it'll stay in our family,” Fan Bob LeCaptain said.

"I look forward to being with these beautiful people behind me which is my family,” Fan Mike Murphy said.

