Thousands of dollars available for making a safer Brown County

Money collected from criminals is available to the Brown County community to use for preventing more crime.

State law requires people convicted of crimes to pay a fee. That fee goes into programs or initiatives to make communities safer.

Brown County has $40,000 to hand out, but not many know it's available.

"So I couldn't be happier with it. I encourage people to apply for these funds because it's a great opportunity, really, to reduce crime in our communities," says Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

Green Bay Police and the Brown County Sheriff highlighted these programs Monday during the first day of police teen academy -- a program funded by these grants. Teens learn about careers in law enforcement and corrections.

"What you have behind me is a real life example of the kinds of things that are supported by this fund," Smith says.

In summer 2018, the Brown County Crime Prevention Funding Board awarded $15,000 to seven groups. The money funded several programs, including a mobile fingerprinting device, CrimeStoppers software, and the teen academy.

The Crime Prevention Foundation benefits from a law that mandates anyone convicted of either a misdemeanor or felony pay a $20 surcharge for each violation.

Counties have the option of participating. The board believes Brown County is one of only five counties collecting the money.

"We understand that funding is a potential problem for neighborhood associations, neighborhood watches, but we want to make sure people have a funding source," says Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych. "That's the most important thing -- funding source with a good idea and people that just really want to work hard and give back to the community."

Neighborhood associations, schools, law enforcement and non-profits can apply for the money. It has to be used for crime prevention.

"If it's a school district, often times we find that school districts throughout Brown County have programs that they would like to start that they don't have the funds for, or could just be a program within a school," says Sheriff Todd Delain.

The county says one dollar spent on prevention saves taxpayers $10 long term.

The deadline to apply is June 30. CLICK HERE to apply.