Thousands expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon

Thousands of people will take to the streets of the Neenah-Menasha area for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon.

The full marathon is Sunday, Sept. 22. It starts at 7 a.m. at UW-Oshkosh Fox Valley Campus in Menasha and ends at Riverside Park in Neenah.

Marathon weekend events start Friday with a kids fun run, diaper dash and toddler trot.

The OSMS Health & Wellness Expo and packet pickup start at 4 p.m. at UW-Fox Valley Field House & Baehman Theatre.

In-person registration will be possible at the expo, 5K and kids run.

"If you're still on the fence about registering or if you've had it in your goals that you want to join us this weekend, I wouldn't delay any longer," says "I would get out to the expo tonight. It's at UW Fox Cities because we are reaching some of our caps so we want to make sure that you can get into your chosen race," says spokesperson Tara Perre,

The Action 2 News This Morning team will be out at the Ascension 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning. It's at Riverside Park in Neenah.

The OSMS Health & Wellness Expo and packet pickup will continue Saturday at 9 a.m.

