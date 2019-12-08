Thousands attend annual Christmas at Sinawa fundraiser in Manitowoc Co.

It sounded and looked a lot like Christmas throughout Camp Sinawa in the village of Valders this weekend.

For the last 28 years, a weekend-long event called “Christmas at Sinawa” has been held as a fundraiser for the non-profit camp.

“The funds are used for development of programs and upkeep of camp and the buildings,” said Luann Foerster, the Friends of Camp Sinawa Chairman. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

There’s horse carriage rides, a live nativity scene, food, and volunteers spend hours decorating cabins in unique themes.

“I would say at least a hundred or more [hours],” said volunteer Ann Maschino.

Maschino and her husband have decorated the same cabin at the event for the last 23 years. This year’s theme was all about board games.

“I think all of us have a little kid at heart inside of us and it always seems to come out at Christmastime and we love sharing that,” said Maschino.

Plus, Maschino believes supporting the camp is important.

“This is such a wonderful place,” said Maschino. “We are always open to the youth and to families trying to connect them with nature and just good fellowship.”

The fellowship created through this particular event is Sinawa Camp Ranger Sara Nelson’s favorite part.

“All the different activities are exciting but when all the people are in one place and the energy is palpable that’s the most fun part for me,” said Nelson.

Nelson, like many others, had come to the holiday event with her family for years. But this is the first time she’s helping organize as camp ranger.

“I can’t even explain how cool it is, yeah it’s very exciting,” said Nelson.

Exciting to witness how much Christmas at Sinawa, and the camp itself, brings families together.

“To see people who’ve been coming here to relive these experiences and bring their kids and their grandkids and things has been cool to see,” said Nelson. “Generations celebrating together.”

