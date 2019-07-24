Thousands attend 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

More than 4,000 shareholders of the Green Bay Packers gathered at Lambeau Field Wednesday morning for the annual meeting.

Last season was disappointing for not just fans but leadership of the Green Bay Packers. Brian Gutekunst, general manager for the team, told shareholders in the meeting the team "didn't live up to expectations."

The people in attendance tell Action 2 News they still have a lot of excitement about the upcoming season which has been described as one of transition.

Shareholders look forward to the meeting every year.

"It's a neat experience being around all of the other people here who love the Packers like I do," said Laura Wendorff, a shareholder from Slinger, WI.

Decked out in green and gold, many people came to the meeting hoping to learn more about one particular person.

"I'll be honest. I was not entirely sure that parting ways with Mike McCarthy was really the right action, but I'm eager to see if that change will pay off," said Timothy Johnson, a shareholder from Stevens Point.

In a post-meeting press conference, Green Bay Packers CEO and President Mark Murphy also spoke highly of the former coach.

"I want to make sure I paid respect to Mike McCarthy, obviously," said Murphy. "Did a great job here, and it was a very difficult decision."

He also emphasized his confidence in the new leadership and direction of the team.

"I've been very impressed with Matt," said Murphy. "I think the way he has come in, and I think, as I mentioned in the report, has immediately gained the respect of the players."

Another issue at the shareholders wanted to know more about was the steep drop in revenue.

Murphy calls the numbers the product of "unique" and "unrecurring" costs.

Some of those costs went to new players and staff as well as expenses from a class action lawsuit against the NFL focused on concussions.

Murphy says lower profits are ultimately the cost of doing business. He assures shareholders the team is financially stable and will likely return to expected profit margins next season.