Those were "cold air" funnel clouds spotted over De Pere and Hobart

WBAY viewers are sending us photos of a funnel cloud they say was spotted northwest of De Pere and Hobart Wednesday afternoon.

The photos show a twisting finger reaching down from dark storm clouds, but it's impossible to tell from the photos whether it reached the ground.

We forwarded them to StormCenter 2's severe weather specialist, Brad Spakowitz, who looked into the data. He determined these are likely a "cold air funnel."

"They are weak and brief," Brad explained. "They usually develop beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold."

"These funnels are usually harmless," he added, "but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 MPH."