Those impacted by fireworks noise ask for consideration

The Fourth of July is upon us and many local communities will be setting off large fireworks displays. But, not everyone or everything enjoys the show, which is why many appreciate when the explosions and lights are left to the professionals.

There's a fireworks stand on nearly every corner these days, as many people, like to celebrate Independence Day their own way. But, for some, like veterans with PTSD or autistic children, unannounced booms in the night sky can be terrifying and disruptive.

"We expect fireworks on the 4th of July, but we don't expect them other times. So, a lot of times we might just be putting him to bed or he's already in bed, hears fireworks and we might be up for hours. That can be really tough," says Holley Luedtke. Her 9 year old son, Ian, is autistic.

Ian Luedtke wears noise canceling headphones when they go to see community fireworks, but unannounced booms from neighbors yards at any given time are frightening. According to Ian, "A bit scared, kind of in the middle between scared and happy."

Fireworks don't scare Vicki Steinhardt, but it's a different story for her dog, Daisy.

"We start panting, then we start shaking, we cower over there in the corner, sometimes if you look at her you can actually see her cry. It's just a whimpering, scared, her whole body shakes," says Steinhardt about Daisy's reaction to fireworks.

After natural remedies didn't work to calm Daisy's fear, Steinhardt is now forced to give her dog puppy Prozac. She adds, "This time of year we just have it on hand and when we know it's about firecracker time, we put a little in her cheese and pray for the best."

Luedtke and Steinhardt don't want to sound like grumpy neighbors, they just hope by sharing their stories people might think twice about setting off fireworks when they're least expected.

Holley Ludtke asks, "When it gets past this week we really would hope that you wouldn't shoot off fireworks, at least not past maybe 9 o'clock."

