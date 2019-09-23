"This program saved my life": Drug treatment court celebrates milestone

"It's a big deal."

That's how a circuit court judge began a milestone ceremony Monday marking the fifth year of drug treatment court in Marinette County.

Dozens of former drug addicts have turned their lives around through the program that's having an impact on the entire community.

The Marinette County board room is where hopelessness turns to hope as Katie Irving, Jordan Niemojuski and almost two dozen others advance to the next phase of Marinette County's drug treatment court.

"It's not how you get here but how you finish," says drug court graduate Jordan Niemojuski.

Niemojuski is graduating Monday.

Irving will graduate in a few weeks.

"I am going to school. I'm fulfilling my dreams. Now I have a full-time job. I'm a mother to my son," says Irving proudly.

Over the last five years, nearly 80 people have entered drug court there.

Their stories are all similar.

"I overdosed and had a possession charge, and instead of going to prison, the plea was drug court, and that was the last time I got high," says Niemojuski.

They believe treatment court works because of support, accountability and a desire to change.

Each month they face Judge Jim Morrison, who they say uses a firm hand and gentle heart to walk them toward a life they didn't know they could have.

"I think this program saved my life," says Irving. "I've been addicted to drugs and alcohol since I was in high school pretty much, and I've gone to prison, and I've been in and out of jail, and I tried treatment, and this is the only thing that's worked for me."

A program that was met with a lot of pushback in the beginning isn't just changing lives of people there.

"I know nobody who's successfully completed the drug court has been picked up on another crime," says Judge Morrison.

The treatment court has created a ripple effect felt across the entire community.

"We now have employers who are clamoring for our people... big time employers," says Judge Morrison. "And as I often tell the participants, you can get a job where you can buy a truck, buy a house, support a family. This is for people who generally never worked a day in their lives, so it's a big deal."