"This is no small matter." Doctors worried over increase in synthetic marijuana illnesses

Doctors in Northeast Wisconsin are worried over what's become a quiet but increasing problem in the community -- a growing number of cases of young people hallucinating or getting very sick from using synthetic marijuana.

The concern comes amid a federal court case that started in Wisconsin and is now in the hands of federal prosecutors in New York.

A Peshtigo couple was set to appear before a federal judge in New York City Friday afternoon on charges they distributed massive amounts of synthetic marijuana in Wwisconsin, Michigan's U.P. and around the country.

We don't know if they appeared because the clerk's office in New York tells us the court's records system was not working Friday afternoon.

We first told you about Chad Zeske and Tracy Sheldon after our cameras captured them being escorted into federal court in Green Bay.

Indictments filed against the two say they were importing large amounts of synthetic marijuana since 2013, from China, through New York.

Prosecutors say they were selling the drugs at smoke shops in Northeast Wisconsin, raising questions about the health risks of those substances and sparking worry from investigators and doctors.

"We're definitely seeing it more and more often, without a doubt," says Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, Prevea Health pulmonologist and critical care physician at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Dr. Alshahrouri is often the one treating people who've smoked or vaped synthetic marijuana.

"This is no small matter. We have taken care of a number of people," he says.

He sees patients with all kinds of reactions, from blood-shot eyes, paranoia and a racing heart, to more extreme cases with hallucinations, seizures or kidney failure.

"We've actually had kids just wondering the streets, high fever, confused, very combative, very agitated," says Dr. Alshahrouri. "Paranoid, hallucinating, very violent. The ones that end up in the hospital invariably end up in the ICU because we have to give them some medications to calm them down, benodiazapines-class. At times, we've actually had patients we had to put on life support so we could get them under control."

In the case involving Zeske and Sheldon, federal prosecutors say a teenager suffered a seizure and lost consciousness after consuming the synthetic marijuana sold at one of their stores.

Dr. Alshahrouri is concerned people hear the word marijuana and autmatically assume it's not that dangerous.

"At times, we've actually had patients we had to put on life support so we could get them under control. They can be violent towards themselves, towards others, staff, etc, so this is not a small issue," he says. "This is not your typical, hey, I'm just going to smoke some pot and I'm going to be happy kind of thing. No."

"Some of the stuff I've read about how dangerous this is.... it's just alarming," says Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

The sheriff has has very real concerns about the health and safety of people who smoke or vape synthetic marijuana and the effects that can have on the community.

"How can this be a good thing in the interest of highway safety, public safety, productivity?" he questions.

Worried about the impact on the workforce, he says, "Somebody up running a crane, pouring molten lava-type metal into cores down below and people working there, they need that guy to be at his best."

Because the amount of man-made chemicals is different every time it's ingested, Dr. Alshahrouri says they can be toxic when people don't know what or how much they're getting.

He says these products are known to be laced with nicotine or even rat poison, which can cause massive internal bleeding.

Dr. Alshahrouri wants people to be aware of the quiet increase in the drug use as he worries the push to legalize marijuana will create more demand for these sythetic drugs.

"These are very, very potent. Their effect can stay for a long, long time," he says.