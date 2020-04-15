Third person convicted in case of Two Rivers boy's death

A Two Rivers woman has been convicted of child abuse in the case of the death of her roommate's son.

On Tuesday, Bianca Bush, 26, pleaded "no contest" to charges of Child Abuse - Failure to Prevent Great Bodily Harm and Chronic Neglect of a Child - Specified Harm Did Not Occur.

As part of a plea agreement, six counts (Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Bodily Harm; Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm; Allow Use as Place of Prostitution; Pandering; Possession of THC; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) were dismissed but read into the record.

Bush's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16 at 10 a.m.

Bush is the third person to be convicted in connection to the case of the April 2019 death of two-year-old Gilbert Grant.

Gilbert Grant's mother, Rena Santiago, was convicted in February of Neglecting a Child Causing Death; Repeated Acts of Child Abuse; and Chronic Neglect of a Child. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 26.

Bush's boyfriend David Heiden was convicted of Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death. He was sentenced to life in prison. He'll be eligible for parole in 25 years.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Two Rivers home last April for a report of a two-year-old boy who wasn't breathing and wasn't conscious. Police found the boy cool to the touch. He had large bruises on his forehead, cheeks, face, legs, buttocks, back feet and arms.

Santiago, Bush and Heiden lived in the home with the boy. The trio was arrested.

An autopsy was completed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Gilbert Grant's cause of death was determined to be from contusions; internal bleeding, a hemorrhage in the bowel; extensive lacerations; and hemorrhage around the head of the pancreas.

During a police interview, Heiden detailed months of abuse he and the others inflicted on Grant.

Heiden said on the day of the child's death, he had grabbed Gilbert and "shoved him forcefully into the metal futon frame." Heiden said the boy's lower stomach would have been pushed against the frame at the time. Heiden said he "forcefully held him [Gilbert] there" and hit the boy with his hand and a flip flop.

Heiden admitted to treating the boy "poorly." When asked why, he responded, "he's not my kid ... I didn't care," according to a criminal complaint.