'Think Spring' this weekend at Home and Garden show

The official start to the next season is only days away, and this weekend, you can start thinking spring at the WBAY Home and Garden Show.

This year's event has been relocated to Lambeau Field's Atrium and fourth floor.

Experts will be available if you're thinking of remodeling, landscaping, or taking on some other project.

"Gutters, windows, bath, gardening stuff. Pretty much anything for your home and garden needs. So, lawn mowers, new blinds, patio furniture - everything is here," says Amy Shadian, the event's producer.

The region's largest and longest-running home and garden show began Friday, and runs all day long on Saturday and Sunday.

