Things to know for the Packers-Texans preseason game

Football is back in Green Bay. The Packers host the Houston Texans Thursday in the season's first preseason game.

It's the first time fans will get to see new coach Matt LaFleur lead his team during a game.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

The game is the annual Midwest Shrine Game. It raises money for Midwest Shrine's burn centers and hospitals.

Here are some things to know:

BROADCAST

Television - The game will be broadcast on Packers TV Network stations. CLICK HERE to find your local station.

Radio - The Packers Radio Network can be heard on 50 stations in 4 states and nationally on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 229 (or streaming channel 811).

BRING IT WITH YOU

"Print at home," or PDF, tickets are no longer accepted. You must have printed NFL tickets or mobile tickets. Click here to learn about mobile ticketing

PRE-GAME

All fans entering through a gate will receive a magnetic game schedule from Cenex.

Packers and WPS Health Solutions will honor American Legion members through Operation Fan Mail.

Former Shrine Hospital patient Janine Brass will perform the National Anthem. The Packers say Janine has been a fan favorite at the Shrine game for years.

There will be no flyover.

HALFTIME

Players from Milwaukee Riverside Tigers and Milwaukee King Generals compete in the High School Quarterback Challenge.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers Junior Pee Wee team will take part in Play Football. The Packers are recognizing Play Football Month. They've donated 1,900 tickets to youth football programs.

GETTING INTO LAMBEAU FIELD

...Lambeau Field Atrium opens to ticketed guests through the American Family Insurance gate, with access to atrium eateries until the end of the game.

...1919 Kitchen & Tap opens until 10 p.m.

...Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests until one hour after the game ends

...Hall of Fame is open until kickoff

...Ticket office is open until halftime

...Guest Services Desk is open until one hour after the game

...Johnsonville Tailgate Village is open to all fans -- you don't need a ticket -- until one hour after the game