Things to know for the Packers-Chiefs preseason finale

The Green Bay Packers wrap up the preseason hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field Thursday.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

It's the 59th annual Bishop's Charities Game. Over the years, the game has raised about $4 million for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay. The Bishop's Charities Game dates back to the Vince Lombardi era.

Here are some things to know:

BROADCAST

Television - The game will be broadcast on Packers TV Network stations. CLICK HERE to find your local station.

Radio - The Packers Radio Network can be heard on 50 stations in 4 states and nationally on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 229 (or streaming channel 811).

BRING IT WITH YOU

"Print at home," or PDF, tickets are no longer accepted. You must have printed NFL tickets or mobile tickets. Click here to learn about mobile ticketing

PRE-GAME

All fans entering through a gate will receive a magnetic game schedule from Cenex.

Green Bay Bishop David Ricken will present the 2018 Bishop's Charities Game MVP to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. During last year's Bishop's Charities game, MVS had five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

National Anthem performer is to be determined.

There will be no flyover.

HALFTIME

Players from Little Chute and Lourdes Academy will take part in the High School Quarterback Challenge.

Play Football will feature players from the Classic Youth Football League from Milwaukee.

The Kwik Trip Ultimate Tailgate Sweepstakes winner will be chosen.

GETTING INTO LAMBEAU FIELD

...Lambeau Field Atrium opens to ticketed guests through the American Family Insurance gate, with access to atrium eateries until the end of the game.

...1919 Kitchen & Tap opens until 10 p.m.

...Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests until one hour after the game ends

...Hall of Fame is open until kickoff

...Ticket office is open until halftime

...Guest Services Desk is open until one hour after the game

...Johnsonville Tailgate Village is open to all fans -- you don't need a ticket -- until one hour after the game

...Lambeau Field parking lots open to permit holders

...Game Day Store on the west side of the stadium is open to ticketed guests only until one hour after the game ends.

...all stadium gates and seating areas open

GETTING THROUGH SECURITY

Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium. Fans who refuse to be searched won't be allowed into the stadium.

Banned from Lambeau Field



Large purses, bags, backpacks, duffel bags, fanny packs



Coolers, food, beverages



Strollers



Umbrellas



Selfie sticks, video cameras, still cameras with lenses over 12 inches



Guns, knives, switchblades, and other weapons

Allowed inside Lambeau Field



Clear bag that is 12x6x12 inches or one-gallon plastic bag



Blankets or additional clothing (carried loosely or in a clear bag)



Small clutch purse (4.5 x 6.5 inches, or no larger than a woman's hand)



Small cameras, binoculars, cell phones



Stadium seats with backs and seat pads (no larger than 18 inches wide) with no pockets or zippers.

Not sure? Click here for the carry-in and security policy.

Stadium seats (portable seat backs) are available for rental in the lower concourse.

TRAFFIC

The Department of Transportation expects the heaviest congestion 3 hours before a Packers game and again 3 hours after. You can see traffic congestion in real-time with ouron WBAY.com. Take it with you on the WBAY Action 2 News On the Go app for Apple and Android devices on tthe App Store and Google Play, respectively.

Visit 511wi.gov for additional travel incident and weather-related road condition reports.

If you need driving directions to Lambeau Field, click here.

Around the stadium

Oneida St. between Lombardi Ave. and Mike McCarthy Way as well as Armed Forces Dr. are closed to through traffic from 3 p.m. until 2 hours after the game ends. Lombardi Ave. will be closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road. Only motorists who show a valid stadium parking pass will be allowed to enter.

Vehicles going north on Ridge Road can drop off passengers in the designated area before the game -- but passenger pick-up after the game is not allowed because of traffic congestion and pedestrian crowds through this area.

After the game, Mike McCarthy Way becomes one-way eastbound from Oneida St to Ashland Ave. Oneida St is one-way northbound from Lombardi to W. Mason St. Ridge Rd is one-way northbound from Valley View Rd. to W. Mason. Ridge Rd is one-way southbound from Valley View to Cormier St.

Pedestrians are strongly urged to follow the directions of police and parking lot attendants and only cross the street at crosswalks.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes.

Lamers Bus Lines offers Lamers Express Game Day shuttle or bus service to and from stops around Brown County. The cost is $7 each way (cash only). No reservations are required. Game day transportation is also available from Appleton, Oshkosh, Wausau and Milwaukee with prices ranging from $25 to $75. Reservations are required for these. Click here for all Lamers Game Day Express stops and schedules.

The Packers and its partners have a Designated Driver program. Fans can register at kiosks in the atrium, Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse and on the 6th and 7th floors in the South End. Suite and club guests can register at concierge desks.

PARKING & TAILGATING

The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 3 p.m. for parking permit holders only. A limited number of disabled parking spaces are available without a parking permit (a state-issued disabled-parking license plate or placard is required) on a first-come/first-serve basis.

The Packers have parking areas off Ridge Road for $40 with portable toilets and charcoal bins. Park for free on residential streets (obey street signs) or a fee in lots and yards near the stadium.

Lambeau Field has a designated drop-off zone on the west side of the stadium. Drivers must be going north on Ridge Road to access the drop-off area. (The drop-off area will NOT be a pick-up zone after the game due to heavy congestion; make arrangements to meet your passengers elsewhere after the game.)

Tailgaters can use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in receptacles provided in the parking lot.

Waste Management placed green dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclable aluminum and tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

HEALTH

Smoking and vaping are not allowed anywhere within the stadium. Exit and re-entry on the same ticket is not permitted, so don't step out for a smoking break.

Nursing rooms are available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level. Chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well. Nursing mothers may bring supplies such as a pump and bottles through security, but no coolers or glass items.

WI-FI

Free wireless internet service is available in the stadium from U.S. Cellular.

