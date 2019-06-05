Things to know for the 43rd Bellin Run

Runners, walkers and people of all abilities are ready to pound the pavement for the 43rd Bellin Run.

The Bellin Run 10K is Saturday, June 8. The course starts and finishes at Bellin Hospital on Webster Avenue. CLICK HERE for the course map.

Elite runners will join the field. That includes defending champions Risper Gesabwa and Brendan Gregg.

A match up to watch in the women's field is Risper Gesabwa and Kaitlin Gregg Goodman. Gesabwa won her sixth Bellin Run title in 2018. She was followed closely by Goodman.

Goodman also finished a close second to Gesabwa in 2016.

In the men's field, Brendan Gregg will attempt to win his second consecutive Bellin Run. He'll face tough competition from former Bellin winner Meb Keflezighi and Olympic runner Jared Ward.

The elite field includes running legends Uta Pippig, Joan Samuelson and Bill Rodgers.

There are also big events on Friday at Astor Park.

The TRIUMPH Mile is at 5 p.m. It's a walk/run for people with disabilities and their guides.

The Children's Run is Friday at 6 p.m.

The Spaghetti Dinner is Friday at 4-7:30 p.m.

Packet pickup hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 6:15 - 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Registration is open. CLIKC HERE for registration information. The last day to register is June 7.

CLICK HERE for the full list of events.