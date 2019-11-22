Things to know for the 2019 gun-deer hunt

A tradition that's been part of Wisconsin families for generations is back with the start of the nine-day gun-deer hunt.

The 2019 season kicks off Saturday, Nov. 23.

Memories will be made. Beer will be consumed. Buck tales will be invented. Friends and family will escape from their hectic lives to enjoy time in nature.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reminders for hunters to ensure a safe and legal hunt.

REGISTRATION

All deer must be registered by 5 p.m. the day after the harvest.

Here's how to register:

ONLINE: https://gowild.wi.gov/wildlife/harvest

PHONE: 1-844-426-3734

IN PERSON: Registration station

Make sure you have your harvest authorization number and county name. Each license comes with the authorization number for one buck in a state Deer Management Unit.

Hunters must be authorized to bag one or more antlerless deer. To get that authorization visit https://gowild.wi.gov/

CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE

Chronic Wasting Disease impacts the nervous system of the deer and it is fatal. Scientists believe it is transmitted through saliva, urine and feces of infected deer. The state has adopted several means of stopping the spread of CWD.

There are baiting and feeding bans in a number of local counties--including Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Sheboygan. CLICK HERE for a map of baiting bans.

Hunters are asked to properly dispose of deer carcasses. There are licensed landfills and special dumpsters for it.

In Oconto County, hunting and fishing clubs are part of the DNR's Adopt-A-Dumpster program. Hunters can safely dispose of their deer waste in the dumpster. It will later be transported to a landfill in Crivitz.

CLICK HERE to find a full list of disposal, dumpster and CWD sampling locations.

If you see a sick deer, report it to the DNR by calling 1-800-847-9367.

SAFETY

Deer camp is a cozy place to be, but cabins can be hiding carbon monoxide. Wisconsin Public Service says hunters should inspect heating systems to avoid a buildup of the colorless, odorless gas.

Make sure the cabin or camp is properly ventilated. Check for animal nests or debris that could be blocking vents.

Install carbon monoxide detectors.

Keep portable generators outside.

Carbon monoxide comes with symptoms like dizziness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, red lips, pale complexion, fluttering heartbeat, and unconsciousness. It can feel like a sudden flu.

INVASIVE SPECIES

Hunters are asked to "buy it where you burn it" when it comes to firewood. That's to stop the spread of tree-killing invasive species.

Firewood cannot be moved from counties under quarantine to non-quarantine areas.

All of Wisconsin is under quarantine for the Emerald Ash Borer. CLICK HERE for a Gypsy Moth quarantine map.

"Gypsy moth poses a broad threat, attacking hundreds of different tree and shrub species. Emerald ash borers attack only ash trees in Wisconsin, but ash provides wildlife habitat and other environmental benefits, lines the streets in many communities, and is one of our highest-value woods, accounting for many of our timber exports. It’s also culturally important to Native Americans," says says Brian Kuhn, director of the Plant Industry Bureau in the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

CLICK HERE for a list of certified firewood dealers.

SHARE YOUR HARVEST

WEATHER

