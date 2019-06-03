Things to know for Paul McCartney's Lambeau Field concert

Two iconic forces will collide Saturday when Paul McCartney plays historic Lambeau Field.

The highly anticipated concert is Saturday, June 8.

Both Paul McCartney and the Green Bay Packers came of age in the 1960s. McCartney was writing some of the best songs of all time with the Beatles. The Packers won the first two Super Bowls. These legacies will forever be associated with greatness.

It's Sir Paul's first concert at Lambeau Field. The 76-year-old has been traveling the world on the Freshen Up Tour.

Tickets for the Lambeau Field show are sold out. If you are fortunate enough to be going to the concert, here are things to know:

PARKING

The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 4 p.m. Parking costs $20 and is first come, first served.

Parking will also be available in neighborhoods surrounding Lambeau Field.

PRE-SHOW ENTERTAINMENT

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village is open 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the Lambeau Field parking lot. There will be live music, food and drinks for purchase.

GATES

Gates open at 6 p.m.

SHOW TIME

The concert will begin at about 8 p.m.

WHAT'S ALLOWED INSIDE THE STADIUM?

The carry-in rules are the same as a Packers game. Items are subject to search prior to entry. Everyone will have to go through metal detectors.

The basic rule: don't bring anything you don't need.

CLICK HERE for the Lambeau Field Carry-in Policy.

ALLOWED INSIDE

--Binoculars

--Cell phones

--Clear bag no bigger than 12x6x12 inches

--Clear plastic one-gallon bag

--Clothing and blankets carried loosely or in an approved clear bag

--Small cameras

--Small clutch purses the size of a woman's hand. No larger than 4.5x6.5 inches

--Stadium seats with backs and seat pads are allowed if they are no bigger than 18 inches wide and have no pockets, zippers or concealable areas

NOT ALLOWED INSIDE

--Backpacks

--Banners (obstructive)

--Beverages

--Cameras with lenses over 12 inches

--Coolers

--Fanny packs

--Firearms

--Food

--Large purses

--Noisemakers

--Selfie sticks

--Signs (obstructive)

--Strollers

--Umbrellas

--Video cameras

--Weapons

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON AT LAMBEAU FIELD?

If you want to check out historic Lambeau Field before the concert, here's what's open:

Packers Pro Shop: 4-8 p.m.

1919 Kitchen & Tap: 4-11:59 p.m.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame: 4-8 p.m.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER FORECAST?

StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says June 8 will be partly cloudy. Temperatures should be around 77 degrees when the gates open. Show time temps will be around 69 degrees.

Take the forecast with you by downloading the FREE StormCenter 2 On the Go app for your smartphone. CLICK HERE for download details.

