Things to Know for the Packers-Lions home opener at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers home opener starting at noon Sunday, September 20, is unlike any other. A team known for packing its stadium in the smallest city in the NFL won’t have any fans on the benches at Lambeau Field.

The Packers announced in August they won’t host any fans, only “essential participants,” during the first two home games due to the pandemic.

The Packers (1-0) are hosting the Detroit Lions (0-1), and the Pack enjoys homefield advantage. According to the Packers, they have a 33-13-3 all-time record against the Lions in Green Bay, and last year the Packers won their 100th regular-season game against these long-time rivals.

While you may not be able to join the action in the traditional way, there are other ways to experience the game.

BROADCAST

Television - Fox Sports will broadcast the game nationally with Chris Myers doing play-by-play, Greg Jennings and Brock Huard offering analysis, and Jen Hale reporting from the sidelines. The game is also available on DirectTV

Radio - You can listen to the game on WTMJ (620 AM), WIXX (101.1 FM) and other Packers Radio Network stations (CLICK HERE for a list). Wayne Laravee gives play-by-play, Larry McCarren offers analysis and John Kuhn has sideline reports. You can also listen on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 226 (streaming channel 811).

LAMBEAU FIELD MEALS TO-GO

If you can’t enjoy concessions at Lambeau Field, you can enjoy them at home or at your own tailgating party (with social distancing and proper health precautions, please). For every game through October 25, the Green Bay Packers are selling “Gameday To-Go” meals that feed up to 8 people. Prices range from $215 to $305, and you can add a la carte items. Meals need to be ordered at least 3 days before the game and can be picked up at Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the east-side parking lot. CLICK HERE for details.

WHAT’S CLOSED, WHAT’S OPEN

The Lambeau Field Atrium and other public facilities at the stadium will be closed Sunday. These include the Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, Packers Hall of Fame and field viewing tours.

Titletown, on the other side of Ridge Rd. from Lambeau Field, is open to the public. There are no planned game day activities.

WHAT’S NEXT

After the next home game on October 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers will evaluate the situation and decide whether to open Lambeau Field up to fans for their third home game on November 1 and what health precautions will be in place.

The organization previously said it plans to strictly limit the number of fans in the stadium and have other health precautions in place, such as a facemask requirement, mobile ticketing, and cashless transactions at the Packers Pro Shop and concession stands.