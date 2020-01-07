Thieves target construction trailer in Bellevue

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a construction trailer.

Photos: Brown County Sheriff's Office

On Dec. 28, the suspects were caught on camera breaking into a trailer at the intersection of S. Huron Rd and Willow Rd in the Village of Bellevue.

The Sheriff's Office says they stole the following items:

--McDonald brand brass corporation stops and curb shut offs

--Five roles of brown 10-gauge tracer wire

--Pump

The value of these items is about $6,600.

There's a security camera in the trailer and it captured audio and video. The videos are attached to this story.

If you have information, contact the Brown County Sheriff's OFfice at (920) 391-7450.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.