Thieves steal about $1,000 of beer from Sturgeon Bay raceway

Sturgeon Bay Police are looking for the thieves who stole hundreds of dollars of beer from Thunderhill Raceway.

It happened sometime between June 5-19. The suspects entered the grounds of the raceway, located at 816 N 14th Ave, during this time.

The suspects smashed a beer cooler window and "stole a large quantity of beer," according to police.

Officers believe they got away with about $1,000 worth of beer.

The cooler was destroyed.

If you have information, contact Sturgeon Bay Police at (920) 746-2450. You can remain anonymous.