Video shows Illinois store clerk confronting family on citizenship status

A trip to the store turned into an argument about citizenship status, and it was caught on camera.

An employee from a Bucky’s convenience store in Naperville was captured on cellphone video telling members of the Buitron family that two of their relatives visiting from Mexico needed to go back to their country.

Carolina Buitron said she was cycling with six family members Tuesday when one bicycle broke down near the convenience store.

While they were waiting for help, 15-year-old Indira Buitron went into the store to buy food.

"At first it seemed like he was trying to be friendly," Carolina Buitron said of the clerk.

But she said the clerk then told Indira the food she was buying was expensive and questioned the legal status of her two cousins waiting outside.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, are those two girls adopted?’” Carolina Buitron said. “And she’s like, ‘No, they’re my cousins. They came from Mexico.’ And he asked, ‘Are they illegal?’”

Moments later, the women’s aunts went inside to confront the worker.

Video from a Facebook post shows the confrontation.

"Are you a citizen?" the clerk asks one of the women.

"Yes,” she responds. “What is your problem?"

"Don't you know the rules?" the clerks asks.

"What is your problem? What is your problem?" the woman repeats.

"They need to go back to their country," says the clerk.

"Why?" she asks.

"It's illegal,” he answers.

The argument escalates, with the woman telling the clerk, “I hate you,” and the worker responding, “ICE will come” and “Bye. God bless you,” as the woman leaves.

Naperville police and city officials said they’re investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Bucky’s said the employee involved has been suspended.

Protests were held Wednesday afternoon outside the store in reaction to the video.

